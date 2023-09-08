Dampare doesn’t pay me, I receive GH₵‎10,000 from police – Bugri Naabu admits in new video

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

A new video has been published relative to the continual release of recordings in the alleged plot to oust the current Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



In the latest release made up of a video and a recording of a phone call, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu is heard admitting to being on the payroll of the Ghana Police Service.



His admission was in a rebuttal to an unidentified individual he identified as Amad who was accusing him of being on the payroll of Dr Akuffo Dampare.



“Chairman ... you told us that you are not getting anything with Dampare and we made our investigation, Dampare is paying you… he is paying you GH₵‎10,000,” he stated.



In response, Bugri Naabu refuted the claim and clarified that it was the police service that was paying him for being an informant.



“Don’t tell me that he pays me GH₵‎10,000; he doesn’t pay me, it’s the police… I don’t know, I receive GH₵‎10,000 from the police and they tell me the security work I do as a paramount chief… when there is a problem I report to them,” he responded.



His accuser however maintained that the said payment is from the IGP and not the police service.



A disagreement over the issue ended in Bugri Naabu daring his accuser to go ahead and destroy him if he so wishes.



Background



Last month, a number of senior police officers were captured in a leaked tape courting the support of Bugri Naabu to oust the current Inspector General of Police from office.



According to the officers who identified as sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the presence of Dr Dampare in office is a threat to the party’s ability to win the 2024 election.



Appearing before a parliamentary committee that has since been investigating the leaked tape, Bugri Naabu admitted to recording his conversations with the police officers to present to President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo as evidence of the plot.



However according to one of the officers involved in the tape, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah the recording was at the behest of Dr Dampare who ended up leaking their conversation with Bugri Naabu.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, September 9, 2023, announced the interdiction of all the police involved in the leaked tape.



“The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.



“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” the police statement added.











