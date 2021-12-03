Dampare celebrates Farmers’ Day with cocoa farmers at Kwaafokrom

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

As part of the Community Engagement strategy, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his team, on the third day of his visit to the Ashanti Region, engaged community members of Kwaafokrom, a cocoa farming community, about 5 kilometres from Mabang.



At the time of his visit, all the community members were engaged in a customary communal activity, helping one of their own, Commissioner of Police Rtd. and a former Director of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formally the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Mr. Ellis Owusu Fordwouh on his 65- acre cocoa farm plantation.



The farmers were in the process of cutting open the harvested cocoa pods, removing the seeds and heaping them on layers of banana leaves for fermentation.



The IGP and his team joined in this process, with the Kwaafokrom community members, listened to their security concerns and shared some security tips with them.



The team took the opportunity to share some good memories with the 83-year old retired Commissioner of Police, lawyer and farmer, Ellis Owusu Fordwouh



