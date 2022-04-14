Dampare called, visited victim of Lebanese sword-brandisher – Police

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Ghanaian threatened by Lebanese aggressor



Police announce arrest of Lebanese



IGP interacts personally with aggressed citizen



George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police contacted the victim of a death threat at the hands of a Lebanese national whose sword-wielding threats went viral on social media on Tuesday.



The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, confirmed the arrest of one Osman Brustani in connection with a video in which he was captured threatening the life of an unsighted victim.



The Police statement disclosed that the IGP had first contacted the victim via telephone before following up with a personal visit to the unnamed victim.



The IGP, according to the statement: “reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 12th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident.



“As a result upon [sic] the IGP's instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital. The IGP also followed up with a personal visit to the victim today, Wednesday, 13th April, 2022.”



Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.



Background



GhanaWeb sighted the viral video of the aggressor threatening to slash the throat of a Ghanaian with a sword.



Multiple reports, initially stated that the Lebanese and a Ghanaian had an argument over where the Lebanese parked his vehicle.



A Facebook user, Benjamin Wayo Mahama, who posted the video said the Lebanese allegedly parked his car in front of the Ghanaian’s shop for almost an hour and was eventually confronted by him.



“According to reports, this Lebanese man parked his car in front of the shop of a man at Osu for almost an hour. When the shop owner finally told him to park his car well so that he can also do his business, the Lebanese started abusing him verbally and telling him he will kill him. He then came out with a sword and the shop owner had to run into another shop for cover. Ghana Police, please do something,” the Facebook user wrote on his timeline.



In the 15 seconds amateur video, a group of men try to stop the Lebanese from proceeding to enter the shop to carry out his intended action.



While being restrained he is heard shouting “Come out! Come out! Come Out, I will cut your neck [gesturing to slash his throat with the sword]."



He then dashes towards the shop where the Ghanaian is seeking hostage while a man tries to restrain him again.