Dampare being used to execute 'senseless arrest of journalists' - Bobie's lawyer

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of government critics arrested



Accra FM's Bobie Ansah makes allegations against First, Second Ladies



Government asked to desist from intimidating journalists



Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, lawyer for Accra FM journalist, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, has expressed vindication in his call for people to moderate their praise for Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare.



According to him, the recent arrests of which he considered 'senseless,' was a sign that the IGP was now receiving 'direct calls from above,' insinuating that he is being influenced by political players.



Edudzi was commenting on the arrest specifically of his client in a Facebook post dated February 11, 2022.



The post read as follows: "I told people from the beginning to be moderate in the praise of IGP, Dr Dampare.



"Well, the senseless arrests of journalists are happening under his command with direct calls from above. Look at the complainants. Big men," he stated.



In another post, he called on the First Lady to sue for defamation if she is so minded and to ask the Police to quit the criminal processes if she is not responsible for the complaint that led to the arrest.



His post read: I am so disappointed that our First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo would want to use the police for this purpose. "If Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo believes that she has not fraudulently acquire any land in Cantonments, as a private citizen, she can sue for defamation.



This is the lowest in the desperate attempt to suppress the media. So now any alleged false publication is criminal?



"If Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo is not responsible for the arrest and detention of Bobie Ansah, she must call the regime IGP, Dr Dampare to release him forthwith," he added



Brief about the Bobie vs. State case:



Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested on Thursday, February 10 for making unsubstantiated allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



The journalist accused the duo of “fraudulently granting themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental project”.



The broadcaster, per the police charge sheet made the allegations on January 1, 2022. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was false.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct following which a Kaneshie District Court granted him a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.