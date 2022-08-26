Damongo water project will commence by the end of 2022 - Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed to the people of the Savannah region that work on the Damongo water project will commence by the end of 2022.



Speaking in Damongo on 24th August, 2022, on the first day of his official visit to the Savannah Region, President Akufo Addo indicated how the Damongo water project is a great issue for the good people of the Savannah region, and assured that government will do everything possible to ensure that the project is completed on time for the benefit of the region.



The President said the construction of the Water Supply System is aimed at meeting the water demands for Damongo and its surrounding communities until 2040. In line with government policy, the Water Supply System is projected to serve a population of some 68,000 people, with an expected average water demand of about eight thousand, eight hundred cubic metres per day.



President Akufo-Addo further disclosed that the NPP government started some 159 road projects and that 24 have been completed in the Savannah region.



Nana Akufo-Addo urged the people of the Savannah region to have confidence in the NPP administration and ensure that they vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2024.



The President also inspected the Regional Coordinating Council block which is ongoing is 95% completed.