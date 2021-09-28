Damongo SHS toilets, bathrooms turned into dormitory, as school celebrates 50 years

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

It is often said that the celebration of school anniversaries are a very important part of school life.



During this period, memories rekindle the ‘good old days’ or not so good, providing a platform to celebrate how the school has evolved and grown.



Usually, the anniversary commemorates the positive aspects of the school, remembering traditions and instilling a sense of pride in current students.



Anniversaries give the students a sense of the school’s history and in celebrating these milestones the students are participating in the next page of that history.



But in the case of Damongo Senior High School (DASS) in Savannah Regional capital, the dilapidated structures of the school will only lead the past and present students to a scene of lamentations and sorrow.



Authorities of DASS, which is the biggest SHS in the region, and was named a Model School under President Kufuor has turned toilets and bathrooms of VALCO into the dormitory.



The school residence and classrooms have become very deplorable and unhygienic, while the death trap toilets facilities pose serious danger to the students who use them.



The school was founded on 23rd November, 1971, and will be 50 years in November this year.