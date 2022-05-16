Damongo SHS final year student arrested for stealing tricycle

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A final year student of the Damongo Senior High School (DASS) is in the grips of the Damongo Divisional Police Command for allegedly stealing a tricycle (Yellow Yellow) at the Yagbon Residential Area in Damongo town.



The student, Master Seidu Yussif, a final year Agriculture student was arrested at the Tuna police barrier in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district with the machine belonging to one Mr Robert Kipo Bakawe, Headmaster of St Anne’s Primary School in Damongo.



The student it is alleged was trying to cross to Wa in the Upper West Region with the machine but was caught by the Police after some interrogation.



According to information available to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the tricycle was stolen last Thursday night by the student.



Mr Robert Kipo Bakawei lodged a formal complain at the Damongo Police command after the machine was stolen.



Master Yussif Seidu who hails from Sawla was arrested at the barrier following suspicion by the Police at the barrier after questioning him which he admitted of stealing the machine in Damongo and was heading towards Wa with it.



The Police in Damongo were informed and they went to the barrier on Saturday 14th May, 2022 to bring the suspect and the tricycle to Damongo.



Authorities of the Damongo Senior High School are yet to be notified about the arrest.



Meanwhile, the suspect is in the custody of the Damongo police whilst investigations continue.