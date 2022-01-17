Damongo MP hands over 60 KVA Power Plant to Catholic Diocese

Regional News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has handed over a 60 KVA Capacity Power Plant to the Damongo Catholic Diocese in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on 15th January, 2022.



Presenting the power plant on behalf of the MP, the Municipal Chief Executive for the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Mr Musah Karim Kusubari indicated that the MP made a promise to the Catholic church during the Yuletide in December to procure the cathedral the Power plant to enable them to worship uninterruptedly in case there is a power outage in the area.



The plant is expected to power the Cathedral, the administration block and other facilities including a Community radio station established by the Catholic Diocese.



Receiving the power plant on behalf of the Bishop of the Damongo Catholic Diocese, the administrator Rev. Fr. Felix Kuleri thanked the MP for the support given to the church.



He said anyone who empowers the house of the Lord, will receive bountiful blessings and therefore commended the MP for Damongo for the big support given to the church.



“May our God in heaven continue to bless the member of Parliament abundantly” he added.



Meanwhile, asphalting of 15km of roads in the Damongo township is expected to commence on Monday 17th January, 2022 according to the Municipal Chief Executive for the West Gonja Municipality Mr Musah Kusubari.