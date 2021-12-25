Damongo MP donates 30 seater bus to Mole park

Regional News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has donated a 30 seater bus to the Mole National Park in Mole near Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



The bus was presented on behalf of the MP by the Municipal Chief of Executive (MCE) Mr Musah Kusubari and executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency on 24th December, 2021.



Receiving the bus on behalf of the staff of the Mole Park, the Park Manager Mr Ali Mahama commended the Damongo MP for the kind gesture.



Mr Ali Mahama said the gift to the park is unprecedented since that is the first time the park is receiving such a donation.



He recounted his days as a child growing up in the park how adults and children on market days struggle to join the only tractor in the park to the Damongo weekly Saturday market.



He described the Damongo MP as the most vibrant minister in the current administration who is a workaholic and who promise and fulfils his promises.



He said the vehicle has come to solve the problem of staff of the park since the bus would be used for its intended purposes.



He also assured the MP of taking good care of the vehicle for it to last.



Hon. Jinapor prior to election 2020 in a meeting with the people of Mole promised to donate a bus to them especially the women for them to be able to use it to the market.



Meanwhile, the Damongo MP earlier last week donated some bags of rice to the staff of the Mole Park for this years Christmas.