Damongo: Jinapor places GHS10K bounty on police woman's murderer's head

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Damongo constituency, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced a GHS10,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect of the gruesome murder of the female police officer, late Constable Asiedu Sandra in Damongo yesterday.



This was disclosed by the Savannah Regional minister Saeed Jibril Muhazu on behalf of the MP at the Savannah Regional Police Command earlier this morning, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, when the minister paid a visit to commiserate with them following the murder of the officer whose body was found in her rented residence closer to the Police command.



The minister charged the public to fully assist the service in its quest to arrest and prosecute the said suspect who is currently on the ran and believed to be hiding around Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



Mr Jinapor also presented a cash amount of GHS5,000 to the Regional Police Command in Damongo to facilitate their movement in these trying times.



He also set aside another GHS5000 for the family of the late officer, who are expected to be in Damongo later today.



The Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enock Adu-Twum Bediako, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, thanked the Member of Parliament Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Savannah Regional minister for their support.



DCOP Adu-Twum said the police will protect the identities of informants who will provide credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect. He further pleaded with the general public to assist the police to track the key suspect involved.



The late officer was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Damongo, the Savannah regional capital with her body locked in the room for about two days.



The body of the officer has since been deposited at the Damongo Catholic Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.