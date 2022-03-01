Damongo Gbiningi Market Women Association eulogises MP for his support

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

An all women group within the Damongo constituency who identify themselves as the Gbiningi Market Women Association have eulogized the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor for his enormous contribution towards the development of their association.



The group in an appreciation letter to the Damongo MP mentioned that the MP has expressed commitment in improving their plight as traders and has proven his worth by providing various forms of support to them.



“Truth be told, he has exceptionally demonstrated that he has us at heart and yearns for our development and forward match. We cannot thank him enough for all his assistance to us. He is indeed a blessing from God to the entirety of the Savannah region”; the group stated.



They added; “among others, he has supported us with capital to capital to cushion our businesses, lightened the Damongo everyday market and Saturdays market (Kurabaso market) with street lights, and dine with us in every festive season”.



The Gbiningi Market Women Association said the Damongo MP has broken their hearts his lobbying skills that have seen that the Kurabaso market otherwise known as the Saturday market has been awarded on contract to be constructed.



“He specifically brought in Madam Naa Torshie, the administrator of Common Fund to Damongo to cut sod for the construction of the market, a project which when completed will be of immense help to all market women in Damongo”; the group explained.



The Gbiningi Market Women Association however, pledged their support for Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor in his endeavors and encouraged him to continue his good works for the constituency and the nation at large.