Damfa, Kweiman chiefs warn against attempts to steal their lands

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Chiefs and people of Amrahia, Damfa and Kweiman in the Greater Accra region have called on the president to investigate and stop one Clement Gyato who is allegedly using his name (president Akufo Addo) and other ministers of state to loot and sell their lands at Damfa and Amrahia area.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Divisional Chief of Damfa, Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV noted that all those hiding behind “that Gyato to sell our lands will soon be exposed.”



According to the chiefs, they only know of the transfer of 40% of their land back to them which was announced by the Vice President on 25th of November 2020 and warned that they will not allow anyone to take over their ancestral property.



The chiefs are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to wake up as some individuals in their government are using them and other government officials to loot lands in Damfa, Amrahia, and its environs and painting the government black in the process.



For his part, Nii Dzini Kluu I, spokesperson, for Amanhia Damfa Kweiman Stools called on the government to stop one Mr Clement Gyato before it's too late. He bemoaned recent publications in sections of the media that sought to create the impression that NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay and other party stalwarts were involved in land grabbing.



He reiterated that, on the 25th of November last year, the Vice President following many letters and persuasions to give back their land announced that 40% of the land should be given to them (chiefs) pointing out that this will “take effect by next week and we will find it very difficult for anyone to tarnish our name by calling us land guards.



“We, the chiefs of this community want to make it clear that no one has taken any plot at the farmlands. Why should it be Clement Gyato protecting government lands?” he said.



The Chiefs, however, commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Abu Jinapor, Freddie Blay and Moses Abor for supporting them.