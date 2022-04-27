Dame's views on social media use by some lawyers affront to freedom of expression – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Recently, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame had some words for lawyers who have the penchant to go on social media to make all sorts of allegations against the judiciary and the Courts.



He took exception to the move and asked the Chief Justice to henceforth discipline lawyers who misconduct themselves, not only on social media but wherever they found themselves.



A Lawyer and former MP for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini speaking on the AG’s directive said the AG is not in any way entitled to direct the Judiciary to control how lawyers handle themselves.



"Social media is now the new norm and to say that people should not express themselves on social media is tantamount to putting limitations on their freedom of expression”, he noted.



On the issue of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review application on the Deputy Speaker’s voting rights, Alhaji Inusah said the ruling has not come as a surprise to him because the review jurisdiction of the Supreme Court is quite difficult to revoke.