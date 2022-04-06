Dambai policewoman crushes to death; leaves fiancé with serious injuries

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A policewoman stationed at Dambai in the Oti region, who was a pillion rider on an unregistered motorbike, has been crushed to death in a ghastly accident.



Constable Rashida Alhassan was involved in a motorbike accident at Worawora with one Prince Owusu believed to be her fiancé.



The injured policeman was immediately referred to Accra Police Hospital but died shortly on admission but Prince Owusu is currently nursing severe injuries while on admission at the Ho Regional Hospital.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, one Yaw Gyamfi Kusi Awere, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oti Royals Drinking water at Apesokubi, called the Worawora police station and reported that he was driving his vehicle with registration number GE 576-20 at about 7 pm from Worawora to Apesokubi.



He indicated that on reaching a spot on the road a little after Worawora township, he decided to branch to a new washing bay in order to wash his vehicle.



He said he tried turning, then an unregistered motorbike with a rider and a pillion hit his vehicle at the rear driving side causing damage to the tail light.



Both the rider and the pillion rider were rushed to the Worawora Hospital for treatment, as such he was informing police and later proceeded to the said hospital and met one Prince Owusu of Worawora and Constable Rashida Alhassan of the police Dambai receiving treatment.



Later Owusu Prince was referred to the Ho Regional Hospital while the policewoman was also referred to the Police Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead a few hours after admission.



It is gathered that the policewoman who is a fiancée to the said Prince Owusu came with him from Dambai to visit Owusu’s mother at Worawora on an unregistered motorbike but whiles returning to Dambai that they were involved in the accident.