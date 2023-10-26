Dam spillage: No outbreak of disease in affected communities – GHS boss

Health News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

There has been no outbreak of disease in any of the communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service,Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.



According to him, the Ghana health service is pleased with the efficiency of the health protocol put place to manage the health situation in the communities.



“We are quite satisfied that two weeks into this disaster, we have not had any outbreak of disease, which often happens in many countries and many places. So, we have simply come to support the districts in continuing the work they are doing,” Dr. Kuma -Aboagye said in an interview with Citi fm after visiting some of the affected communities Wednesday.



He added, “We have brought some relief items, as well as mental health experts and psychologists, to assess the situation and determine what needs to be done. In the long term, those who have been displaced will need psycho-social support, and we are also here to look at the plight of the 271 health workers who are part of the displaced community.”



Dr. Kuma Aboagye also added that any presence of disease in the affected community was pre-existing before the floods.



The Volta River Authority has been on hand to supply relief items and support to victims of the spillage since it begun some two weeks ago.