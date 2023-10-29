Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – MDA to donors

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Mepe Development Association (MDA), under the authority of the Mepe Traditional Council (MTC), has commended all those who have so far donated to support victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage in the area since the disaster occurred.



The MDA also wants potential donors who would like to support victims of the flood to contact it before engaging with the people of Mepe.



“We take this opportunity to appeal to all individuals, corporate bodies, groups, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, international agencies, churches, political parties and representatives and all interested parties who intend visiting Mepe to donate to support the displaced victims to contact the MDA before engaging directly with the people,” a statement issued by the MDA, signed by its Chairman, Kojo Mawulenu Fabian on Friday, 27 October 2023, indicated.



It continued that: “Media houses, particularly, those who want to do Outdoor Broadcasting (OB) in Mepe, must also give prior notice to the MDA for purposes of coordination and alignment."



It further called on all to “desist from directly giving donations to the displaced persons at the make-shift safe havens, especially at St. Kizito, without the notice and involvement of the MDA, the traditional council or its appointed representatives.”



According to the MDA “a Central Committee,” which draws representation from all key stakeholders in Mepe, has been clothed with the “mandate to coordinate the distribution of relief items to the seven (7) make-shift safe havens and other displaced victims at various locations.”



The MDA further revealed that it has “Flood Disaster Relief Centre where all donations are received for onward distribution,” and appealed to individuals or organisations raising funds to support the victims in the name of Mepe to contact it in order to “discuss modalities for the judicious use of the funds raised to attend to priority needs”.