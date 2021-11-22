Dalung Residents hit the streets to demand completion of road

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Northern Region



Residents of Dalung in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region on 21st November 2021 hit the street to protest over the bad nature of the Dalung road linking the District Capital, Kumbungu.



The protest saw a massive turnout of the residents holding placards with varied interesting inscriptions like; Dalung road needs to be fixed. We beg you to fix our road. Give Dalung what is due Dalung. Save us from respiratory diseases, etc.



In a petition read by the chairman of the Dalung Youth Association, Mahama Safianu said Dalung is the largest contributor to the internally generated fund of the District, through sand winning along the white Volta river and that a good road will increase the revenue generated in the area.



He added that over 60 percent of the sea sand is transported through the Dalung road which has further worsened the already bad road.



Mr. Safianu also said the dust emerging out of the excessive use of the road by tipper trucks and motor vehicles have been causing air pollution which has led to many people in the area falling ill with respiratory diseases.



Mr. Safianu on behalf of the residents of the Dalung community called on President Nana Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency return the constructor working on that stretch to complete the road for them.



“We know you are a listening government and we hope you will listen to our plea urgently, it is our hope this plea will not fall on deaf ears, as we shall continue to demonstrate until our road is finally fixed."



The petition was formally presented to the deputy coordinator of the Kumbungu District, Mohammed Kamal Baba whom upon receiving the petition, on behalf of the (DCE) Hon. Hamza Fataw thanked the demonstrators for resorting to a non-violent means in registering their displeasure.



He also assures that he will forward the petition to the appropriate quarters for redress.



