Dakyehene Bawumia will become President after Nana Addo - Moses Anim

Politics of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament of Trobu constituency Moses Anim has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will take over from President Akufo-Addo after his second term.



Describing him as ‘Daakyehene’ (Future King), he told host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the man has distinguished himself and would be rewarded for that.



The legislator commended Dr. Bawumia for his role in securing additional funds for the construction of the Pokuase interchange.



He said, ”When you say Daakyehene everyone, understands it. It means someone who is eligible to become a King in future.”



The host then asked, "that means Dr. Bawumia would take over from President Akufo-Addo"?



"That is it. After Nana Addo, Dr. BVawumia would take over”.



He was responding to the completion and commissioning of the interchange.



He claimed the interchange was a master plan by former President John Agyekum Kufour.