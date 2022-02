Music of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Afrobeat act Bright Arhin, popularly known as Dain, has released a single titled ‘Trust’.



The song released on February 19, 2022, according to the musician, is his birthday present to his fans and followers.



It comes with an official music video that stars Dain and a vixen. The video was directed by GAF.



Dain is expected to release his EP, ‘XXVI’ before long.