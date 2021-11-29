Daily Guide deletes story alleging 'Bagbin blows US$600,000 on Dubai medical trip'

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Daily Guide newspaper have deleted a story about Speaker Alban Bagbin



They had alleged that the Speaker spent US$600,000 on two medical trips



Speaker Bagbin is currently in the UAE for medical reasons



Private newspaper outlet, Daily Guide have deleted a story alleging that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has spent in excess of US$600,000 on medical trips to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.



The paper had carried a story on Sunday with the headline “Bagbin Blows US$600,000 On Dubai Medical Trip,” wherein they cited sources that said the Speaker was due to spend not less than the quoted amount on two medical trips.



Whiles the link to the story can still be retrieved via Google search, when one clicks it, you get a message reading: “404 OOPS! The page not found. Unfortunately the page you are looking for could not be found,” which suggests that the story had been deleted.







The most recent travel of Bagbin to Dubai was communicated to the press late last week in a statement alerting Ghana’s representative in the country to accord the Speaker the necessary courtesies.



In a statement to the Head of Ghana’s Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the head of parliamentary relations and protocol Sheba Nana Osei Afriyie, indicated that the speaker will be accompanied by four additional members whiles on the trip.



“I have been directed by the Clerk to Parliament to inform you about the arrival of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Dubai to undergo a medical review” parts of a statement from the parliamentary service read.



Bagbin left on Saturday, November 27, 2021, and was accompanied by the following: “Mrs. Alice Adjua Yornas (Spouse), Dr Prince Kofi Pambo (Head of Parliamentary clinic), Ms. Patience Bagbin (Speaker’s Secretariart) and Mr. Justice Norvor (Speaker's Aide),” the statement further stated.



The statement added that the Speaker will return to the country on Tuesday December 14, 2021.



Meanwhile former MP for Kunbungu, Ras Mubarak has taken the Daily Guide on for the reportage which he describes as a case of the media outfit doing a hatchet job.