Dagbon delegation sent by Yaa Naa signs book of condolence at British High Commission

Regional News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

A delegation from Dagbon, sent by the King of Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama (Naa Gariba II) has signed the book of condolence on behalf of the Yaa- Naa at the British High Commission in Accra.



The Dagbon delegation acknowledged the historical relationship that existed between the two Kingdoms of Dagbon and the United Kingdom and the people of Great Britain and the people of Dagbon in colonial Ghana respectively.



One of which led to the drawing of the Dagbon 1930 constitution which ushered in several development steps designed deliberately toward consolidation of peace and stability in the Dagbon Kingdom



Dagbon showed its solidarity with the British people for the passing on to glory of Queen Elizabeth (II), whose demise occurred a few days ago.



The historic relationship that exists between the British and Dagbon influenced the visit to the Kingdom (Dagbon) in 1961 by the Queen when she ascended to the throne.



The Kingdom of Dagbon is one of the oldest and most organised traditional kingdoms in Ghana founded by the Dagomba people (Dagbamba) in the 11th century.



During its rise, it comprised, at various points, the Northern, Upper West, Upper East, and North East regions of present-day Ghana.



Since Ghana's independence in 1957, the kingdom just like all of Ghana's kingdoms and ethnic states has assumed a traditional, customary role.



Oral histories of the kingdom noted that it was founded by a warrior named Tohazie (The red hunter) who arrived in present-day northern Ghana in the 11th century with his cavalrymen from east of Lake Chad, stopping in Zamfara, present-day northern Nigeria, and the Mali Empire, before settling in northern Ghana.



These histories tell of numerous engagements with neighbouring people throughout this early period until the early 18th century when the capital of the Dagbon kingdom was moved from Diare to the city of Yendi by a famous king known as Naa Luro.



Around this time, Islam arrived in the kingdom, and a period of peace was witnessed and increased trade occurred with neighbouring kingdoms.



In 1888, the Kingdom of Dagbon was partitioned between the German and British empires, and in 1899 this split became organised into the territories of German Togoland and the Gold Coast.



Following World War I, eastern Dagbon became part of British Togoland. The Gold Coast achieved independence in 1957 as Ghana.



The result of the interference of British and German imperialism was a kingdom that was significantly robbed of its once invaluable traditional artifacts, beautiful way of life, and a divided Kingdom whose wounds would not completely heal till the second decade of the 21st Century.



The Kingdom of Dagbon since around the 1920s has been characterised by repeated succession disputes and conflict mainly from British and German imperial interference in Dagbon's succession.



Today, the king of Dagbon's court remains in the city of Yendi. The kingdom is divided into territorial chiefdoms of paramouncies, categorised from divisional to village chieftaincies. The monarch of Dagbon is known as the Ya Naa (also spelt Ya Na, Ya-Na, Yaa Naa Yaan Naa).



On 18 January 2019, a new Yaa Naa, Abubakari Mahama [Naa Gariba II], was chosen in Yendi by the Dagbon state's kingmakers. This was after a peace initiative by the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, headed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He was enskinned on 26 January 2019 in Yendi.



The end of the dispute made the celebration of the Damba festival possible again after a 17-year break. The festival was celebrated in November 2019, and in 2020, and 2021 and preparations are underway for the 2022 edition.