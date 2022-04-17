Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Dag Heward-Mills' first son dies



David Heward-Mills mourned



Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah prays for the Heward-Mills family



Although Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family are mourning the death of the first son, the family takes solace in the Lord.



This was disclosed by one of the sons of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a tweet, Sunday.



“The best of all is that God is with us,” Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills of the First Love Church wrote.



The post has since attracted reactions from tweeps as they sent out messages of condolence to the family.



David Heward-Mills, the eldest son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, was reported dead on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. The young Psychiatric Doctor who was practising his profession at Prisma Health in South Carolina reportedly died in the US at age 31.



“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.



“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”



“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” a communication to church members read.





A number of people have taken to social media to commiserate with the family. Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah in a social media post asked for God’s protection for the family in the face of adversity.“This news about Dr. David Heward-Mills is heartbreaking, especially for my friend Bishop Dag and his wife Adelaide. My wife, children and our entire church extend our sincere condolences to the family and the entire UD-OLGC (Lighthouse) family.“We pray for Grace and fortitude in this difficult moment. God will heal. God will restore. The next phase of your life and ministry will be greater than before. The body of Christ stands with you, my brother," the Apostle General stated.Meanwhile, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is yet to comment. Following the tragic event, he rather made a post about the service held by the church on the said Friday.“It was so wonderful to fellowship together at the Independence Square on Good Friday after all these years,” portions of the post read.