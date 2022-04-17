Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022
Although Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family are mourning the death of the first son, the family takes solace in the Lord.
This was disclosed by one of the sons of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a tweet, Sunday.
“The best of all is that God is with us,” Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills of the First Love Church wrote.
The post has since attracted reactions from tweeps as they sent out messages of condolence to the family.
David Heward-Mills, the eldest son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, was reported dead on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. The young Psychiatric Doctor who was practising his profession at Prisma Health in South Carolina reportedly died in the US at age 31.
“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.
“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”
“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” a communication to church members read.
