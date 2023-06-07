Dafeamekpor drags EC’s Appiahene to Supreme Court over alleged NPP links

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has dragged a member of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr. Peter Appiahene, to the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP is seeking the Supreme Court’s interpretation of whether or not the EC member’s appointment is constitutional or not.



According to him, under Ghana’s constitution, a person is not qualified to be an EC member if that person is a “known sympathiser, a member, or openly affiliates or identified with a registered political party in Ghana,” a report by myjoyonline.com said.



Dr. Peter Appiahene was among three new members sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the EC, in March.



But following his appointment, several persons, including groups like some three Civil Society Organisations (the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, CODEO; the Star-Ghana Foundation; and the Civic Forum Initiative, CFI, called for his resignation.



Their reason was that his appointment was not constitutional.



On the back of this, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the South Dayi legislator, has also added his voice to the calls for the EC member to resign.



“An order revoking the appointment of the Ist Defendant by the President of the Republic of Ghana as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.



“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Is Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission pending the determination of the suit.



“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission,” the write by the MP stated, myjoyonline.com added.



