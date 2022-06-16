Dafeamekpor demands immediate resignation of NCA boss

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

NCA boss has become politically partisan - Dafeamekpor



Joe Anokye attends NPP functions



NPP's 2020 campaign was very successful – NCA boss at NPP event



The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called for the immediate resignation of the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye.



Dafeamekpor said that Joe Anokye should resign because he violated the country's laws that bar public servants from participating in active party politics.



In a tweet shared on June 16, 2022, the MP added that the Director-General attended a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event and made a clear political pronouncement which means he is no longer neutral, which is a requirement for all public servants.



"This is the DG of the National Communications Authority. A Senior Public Servant who closes down media houses for breach of law. Yet he attends NPP functions & makes very political & partisan statements. I demand that he resigns as DG of NCA. He has become politically partisan," portions of the tweet shared by the MP read.



The tweet shared by the MP also had a video that showed Joe Anokye praising the NPPs campaign strategy for the 2020 elections.



"… the 2020 campaign was very well executed, well oiled, and we faced none of the typical 2016 trust in scepticism because we broke through. The team was very embraced; we understood the assignment, and we added even more IT coordinators," the director-general said.



