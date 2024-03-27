Dafeamekpor and his lawyer absent as Supreme Court hears suit against Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, is absent in court as the Supreme Court hears a case he brought before it.



The lawyer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP is also not present, according to GhanaWeb’s reporter at the apex court.



The suit from Dafeamekpor is to challenge the ministerial appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



During the hearing, presided over by the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, the court momentarily sought for the bailiff to show up after which the hearing continued.



According to GhanaWeb’s reporter, it was disclosed in court that had instructed his lawyers not to accept any court documents on the hearing notice of his case.



More soon…