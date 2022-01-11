Dadiese Chief appeals for computer lab to aid practical learning

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

The chief of Dadiese, Nana Amamfuo Monfankye I, is appealing to the government most especially Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to help provide the community with a computer laboratory to enhance teaching and learning.



Speaking to the media, the chief said as the world is going digital, it is necessary for students in his community to have the chance to learn about Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



He, therefore, appealed to the government to construct computer laboratories in the basic schools in his community to enhance teaching and learning.



Nana Amamfuo said, lack of computer laboratories in the school hindered the effective teaching of ICT as a subject and made the subject very difficult for pupils to develop and sustain their interest in it.



He said ICT moved the world and it was imperative that pupils at the basic level received proper ICT lessons to enable them to contribute significantly to the development of the nation and the Dadiase community as well as the Oti region at large.



He explained that pupils from his community performed creditably in the theory aspect of ICT in the BECE in the past, but they do not have the needed computers and laboratories to assist the pupils to acquire practical experience that would make them compete effectively with their colleagues in other schools across the country.



He urged the government and other stakeholders in education to assist the school to acquire the necessary amenities, ICT facilities to improve the quality of teaching and learning of the subject.



“Now that we are in a global world, ICT is what everyone would like to enjoy. That is why the Vice President always talks about digitization. When you come to my community and to the schools, there is nothing like computer labs. They even don’t have computers. So when it comes to the subject of ICT, the students are not doing well,” he said.