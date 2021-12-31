DVLA traffic: Pre-inspection of new vehicles begin ahead of new year

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA, has put in place measures to attend to customers in anticipation of the usual large crowds experienced at the offices to register new cars and renew road worthy certificates.



January to March is the busiest period in the year for the DVLA, as large crowds gather at its offices to transact business.



To control the anticipated crowds and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the DVLA commenced the pre-inspection of vehicles ready for registration this month.



The Volta Regional Manager of DVLA, Samuel Lodonu, told Nathaniel Nartey that more than 100 vehicles have gone through the pre-inspection stage.



This means in January, prospective vehicle owners will spend less time at the offices of DVLA. He hinted that fees for registration and renewal of road worthy certificates may see an upward adjustment.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Manager of DVLA, Amos Abeka, says the Authority has taken steps to prevent double issuance of number plates.