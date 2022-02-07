DVLA receives customer service award

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been adjudged the best in Customer Service Delivery in the Public Sector at the 4th Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) awards ceremony which was held in Accra recently.



The award was in recognition of DVLA’S commitment and pursuit of excellence in customer service transformation and the implementation of measures which aim at improving service delivery.



This brings to 39 the number of awards and recognitions by the Authority in 5 years.



The Survey included data on customer experience, preferences and perception about various sectors and organisations in the country of which DVLA had a score of 78% placing it first in the Public Sector followed by the Ghana Revenue Authority with a score of 74%, the Ghana Police Service with 51%, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, with 49%.



Others include the Food and Drugs Authority, 20%, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 13%, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, 12%, followed by the Ghana Free Zones Board, 12%, the Ghana Shippers Authority, 9%, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority,8%.



DVLA placed third position in the overall Ghana Customer Service Index, with MTN, the second-placed with a 78.9%, and Jumia being the overall best performer with a score of 90%.



The Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, after receiving the certification of recognition from the Service Excellence Unit at the Head office, expressed his excitement about the recognition and expressed his gratitude to the Customer Service team of the Authority for contributing to the success story of the Authority.



He added that with customer service being one of the six pillars of the Authority, the recognition demonstrates a major achievement in its path to the right direction.



“Some years ago DVLA had negative reportage in the media due to activities by “middle men” (Goro boys/girls) coupled with bad customer service. However in the past four and a half years due to the hardworking and dynamic Service excellence team, there has been a massive transformation in the service delivery by the Authority of which the public currently attest to,” he added.



The Head of the Service Excellence Unit, Madam Patience Amoabeng, expressed her appreciation to the Board, Management and staff for their support in the discharge of their duties and particularly to the Chief Executive for the visionary leadership and always ready to support the customer service experience of the Authority.



She added that the team will work together with other Departments and Units to enhance customer service experience.



The GCSI is a cross-industry survey which provides independent and objective benchmark of customer satisfaction in various sectors of the country.



The Index is published yearly from results of intensive and vigorous customer service related research and survey.







