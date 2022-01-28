DPC moves to prosecute wrongdoers

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it is collaborating with the Attorney General’s Department to prosecute individuals and institutions that are flouting the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843).



The Act sought to protect the privacy of individual and personal data by regulating the processing of personal information.





The Commission noted it has commenced the compilation of cases for prosecuting in the law courts.



The Executive Director of DPC, Ms. Patricia Adusei-Poku, said this at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, to mark this year’s Global Data Protection week.



Under the theme; “Transparency Trust and Building on Transformation,” the day sought to create awareness on the need to ensure data protection.”



“The DPC would set up a proper legal enforcement team that would really focus on enforcing the law and challenging data controllers to do the right thing legally, she added.



She stressed the need to ensure the rights of people and their privacy were protected and urged companies, businesses, and other institutions to register with the Commission.



Ms. Adusei-Poku said data was a key asset for businesses in the country, adding that the Commission was collaborating with the Ghana Revenue Authority to mandate all active businesses for registration of data.



“So if you are registered with any regulator, you would be able to do your business with institutions such as the Bank of Ghana, National Pensions Authority, or any other regulator for that matter,” she added.



She assured of the Commission’s continuous commitment to ensuring that the rights of people were protected.



Ms. Adusei-Poku appealed to the media to support the Commission in its sensitisation on data protection in the country.



Some of the activities of the week-long programme outlined include engagement with the communities, media, and distribution of fliers on the need to ensure data privacy in the country.



The Executive Secretary stated that the vision of the commission is to be recognised by all stakeholders as an independent efficient and effective data protection regulator in the country and Africa.



She said their goals aimed at establishing an independent, operational and sustainable data protection commission thereby, making Ghana a leading example for data protection in Africa.



According to her DPC would increase the number of data protection responsive organisations that collect and use personal information, increase individuals’ awareness of data protection rights, and empower them to assert their data protection rights.



She stated that the Commission would also protect the privacy of the individual and personal data by regulating the processing of personal information, by providing the process to obtain, hold, use or disclose personal information.