DOVVSU needs massive support – Dr Mark Obeng

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Sociologist at the University of Ghana, Dr Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has called on the government to support the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service with the needed resources and infrastructure to beef up their workout put.



His position comes on the back of reported cases of jilted murder in the last month and the DOVVSU’s seeming inability to clamp them down.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Sociologist mentioned that often times the facilities of the DOVVSU are not welcoming to abuse victims.



“I think our DOVVSU really needs support. In fact, in some of the places, when you go there, even the desk that is supposed to be given to the woman who has been traumatized is not welcoming,” he said.



Dr Mensah Obeng stressed that abuse victims must be met with welcoming environments.



“Somebody is running from murder, somebody has been threatened, the first thing you want to assure that person is that, there is a shelter for somebody. I don’t mean the physical shelter but at least the officer should be welcoming, he added.



Although the Ghana Police Service organises trainings for their personnel, Dr Mensah Obeng, said sometimes the personnel do not put the training to use.



“And I know the police service has been running a series of trainings for their officers but sometimes you see the difference between the training and what actually happens on the ground. I think we need to double our game,” he stated.



