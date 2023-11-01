DNA proves 3 kids are yours, pay GH¢25K monthly upkeep - Court dissolves Asamoah Gyan's 2013 marriage

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023 handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.



The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a DNA test which resulted proved he was indeed the father of the kids.



Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.



Other key outcomes relative to ex-wife Gifty Gyan were as follows:



a. In terms of landed property, Gifty will receive Asamoah Gyan's UK mansion



b. Four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra



c. Ownership of land meant for a fuelling station in Prampram.



d. She is also given a BMW, an Infiniti



