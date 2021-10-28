DJ Mac Foundation puts smiles on the faces of over 200 children

Regional News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Over the years, one of the very systems that has supported the needy in most parts of Africa has been private-owned foundations by philanthropists. Most influential or well-to-do people in Africa have taken it upon themselves to do what the leaders are failing to do to assist the deplorable living of its citizens, especially those who find themselves in the ‘underprivileged’ category.



DJ Mac for the last 10 years, has been one of the support systems for many children in Ghana and Togo. While he believes there should be no publicity for his charitable works in the last 9 years, the foundation was officially outdoored in the year 2020.



DJ Mac on his recent trip has aided about 230 children for the academic year.



DJ Mac is a professional Disk Jockey and cyber security engineer based in the United States of America. Known in real life as Kossi Azoumaro, DJ Mac grew up in Togo and Ghana.



At age of 16, he knew how to handle the turntable perfectly and was playing at parties and funerals. Within the last 25 years, DJ MAC worked at Radio Lomé, Volta Premier FM in Ho, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Tamale before relocating to the USA.



DJ Mac holds a professional certificate in computer systems security and has worked for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US government and owns a cyber security company TeksPros.