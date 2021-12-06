DJ Bluey shares musing EDM single ‘Advice’

Music of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

DJ Bluey's new release is packed with a blissful shot of energy and an introspective voice perfect for your weekend frolics.



Best described as a portal into the pulsating world of EDM, ‘Advice’ cleaves to the genre’s synthesized feel while relaying an insightful monologue from a voice that’s of hypnotic quality.



Just as its title suggests, there’s lots of mental nourishment to muse on as your body picks up on DJ Bluey’s infectious tempo.



‘Advice’ comes after the Ghanaian hotshot’s list of terrific achievements for 2021, the biggest being EA Sports’ addition of his single ‘Wine It’ to their official soundtrack for FIFA 22, next to his widespread recognition as one of EDM’s trailblazers back in the motherland.



