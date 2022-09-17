DISCLAIMER: Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for $800,000 scam

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Max Group Ghana Limited, has issued a disclaimer in respect of a story GhanaWeb published earlier this week.



The story titled “‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for $800,000 scam,” mentioned that the suspect in question was using a company called New Max Groups, for his alleged criminal activities.



"We wish to place on record that our company, NewMax Group Ghana Limited, has

absolutely no relationship with the company established by the suspect in the story. We have never transacted any business with the suspect’s company and never received any funds from his company," a statement sent to GhanaWeb read in part.



"We wish to assure all our clients and stakeholders that NewMax Group Ghana Limited remains a credible, viable and operational company with no legal encumbrances or case to answer in the United States or Ghana," it added.



Read their full statement below:



