General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

DDEP an injustice, major risk to Ghana’s economic recovery – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, former Convener, IBF Senyo Hosi, former Convener, IBF

Financial and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo K. Hosi has said the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) is an economic injustice to the average Ghanaian.

According to him, the move is also a major risk to the recovery of the Ghanaian economy.

In a letter of resignation as one of the Conveners of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum, Mr. Hosi stated that he found joy in realizing their collective efforts have brought success to affected lives.

“I have come to understand the nuances of people management and public policy making better,” he wrote to the Conveners of Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum.