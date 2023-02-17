DDEP: Values and principles don’t have faces! - Zanetor 'fights' for pensioners

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has weighed in on the demand by pensioners for total exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



In a tweet dated February 11, the MP spoke about the need for values and principles in defense of vulnerable people.



Challenging that it was the responsibility of society to protect its most vulnerable.



Her full tweet read: "Values and principles don’t have faces! It is by the way a society treats its most vulnerable that we can judge what values it holds dear. And in those circumstances, the Unseen Hands offer us the opportunity to act in defence of those tenets. Pensioners on my mind!"



Her tweet was posted a day after former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined pensioner bondholders who had been picketing at the Ministry of Finance since February 6 demanding total exclusion from the DDEP.



Mrs. Akuffo's involvement also saw her slam government's handling of the programme and the general economic situation of the country.



She received heavy backlash via social media from New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



In her second appearance at the picket this week, she responded to Gabby's critique among others by referring to him as a nuisance who did not matter to her and her life.



Meanwhile, government has closed the subscription window for the DDEP announcing an 85% subscription rate.



Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta told picketing pensioners that their coupons will be honoured even though they had opted against signing up, as in self exempted from the programme.



Ofori-Atta appeared before Parliament to answer questions over the programme on February 16, 2023.





Values and principles don’t have faces!

It is by the way a society treats its most vulnerable that we can judge what values it holds dear. And in those circumstances, the Unseen Hands offer us the opportunity to act in defence of those tenets. Pensioners on my mind! #Ghana — Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (@zanetorofficial) February 11, 2023

SARA