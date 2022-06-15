DCEs ought to be up and doing - Dr. Oduro Osae on Islamic Senior High School incident

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Governance Analyst, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae says the incident involving the Islamic Senior High School Students and the Police at Abrepo in the Ashanti region could have been avoided if the District Chief Executives (DCEs) of the area was proactive enough.



According to him, though the IGP is in charge, he cannot be everywhere, hence the need for representatives to take decisions that will not bring their offices into disrepute.



Speaking on GTV Breakfast Show, Dr. Oduro Osae urged DCEs to be "up and doing when such issues come up”.



Mr. Osae also called on other city authorities to liaise with the Police Service to bring finality to the lingering issues within their Communities.



He further called on the Police to keep the public updated on the progress of the investigation.