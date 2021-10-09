DCE nominee urges MMDAs not to reject females

Politics of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the District Chief Executive for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom, is appealing to the various assembly members across the country, especially in the Eastern Region, to give them massive endorsement during their confirmations.



The nominee said the situation where female nominees are being rejected should be a wake-up call to all to investigate and come out with the reason why women are being rejected by the various assemblies.



The Eastern Region had five female nominees for Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) announced by the Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Dan Botwe, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.



They are Akosua Asabea Annan for Abuakwa South Municipal, Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom for Ayensuano, Comfort Asante for New Juaben North Municipal, Margaret Darko for Suhum Municipal, and Victoria Adu for Birim Central Municipal.



Two out of the five have been voted against by their various assemblies. They are Comfort Asante for New Juaben North Municipal and Victoria Adu for Birim Central Municipal.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Onua TV, Madam Awuku Ansaa Inkoom explained that “we need to do investigations to know why women are being rejected”.



“We urged the men to accept us so that both parties can work together,” she explained.



She noted that if men are in governance, it is good the same way that when women are also in governance. Therefore, women should not be rejected by their various assemblies.



“Women can organize people better so if we are not part of governance, it will not augur well for the nation, so we need both men and women in the game to make it complete so we will urge that the women that have been nominated by President Akufo-Addo would be confirmed in good faith and we will also respect and work with them because we need each other,” Madam Ansaa Inkoom urged.



Confirmation of Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom



Commenting on her confirmation, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, in the District, the DCE nominee expressed optimism that she would secure 100 percent endorsement from the almost 40 assembly members in the District.



“I believe in them and I trust they will give me 100% support on Wednesday. I am ready to also serve them to ensure development in the District.”



She pledged to work with all stakeholders such as assembly members, both elected and appointed, chiefs, the Member of Parliament, opinion leaders, among others to ensure development in the district.



“With unity, we can embark on developmental projects for the district. So I have spoken to all of them to come on board to help in the development. I need the support of all. I cannot do it alone so we need to lift the district from the current state to the next level.”



Madam Awuku Ansaa Inkoom promised not to discriminate against anybody in the district.



“Factions in the district will not help so I will be a unifier to bring all, both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together to work as a team for development.”