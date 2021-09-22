DCE for Bole endorsed by contestants

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The re-appointed District Chief Executive for the Bole District of the Savannah Region Madam Veronica Alele Heming has received support endorsement from her fellow contestants after the announcement was made by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Dan Botwe yesterday 19th September, 2021, at a press conference in Accra.



Two contestants for the position of DCE for Bole, Mr Akati Mahama Abdul-Rahim and Raphael Kumah Abolasom have congratulated Madam Veronica Alele Heming as DCE and as well pledged their support.



Mr Akati Mahama Abdul-Rahim thanked everyone for all the support they have shown him throughout his political career, particularly during his quest to be appointed the DCE for Bole District.



He said he has become more confident and inspired to continue to work harder for the NPP.



Mr Akati Mahama Abdul-Rahim alao said the President has the final say, and they as NPP followers must all respect his decision and support him for the betterment and forward match of our dear party.



He said the NPP as an institution is bigger than every single individual and so entreated everyone not to engage in acts of violence as a way of registering our displeasure.



Another contestant Raphael Kumah Abolasom has thanked each and everyone for the support, prayers and well wishes throughout the selection process.



He said anyone who loves him should not engage in any mayhem, abusive or ill intentions that will bring the name of the party into disrepute.



He said; “Let us rally behind the President’s nominee and on this note, Madam Veronica Alele Hemeng”.



Meanwhile, the Bole DCE Madam Veronica Alele Heming has in a statement after her re-appointment thanked God for keeping her alive. She also thanked President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for giving her a great opportunity to continue to serve under his current government.



She said; “My chiefs and queen mothers can never be left out in this historic moment, I say a very big thank you to all my supporters, without you people, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming said; “My doors are open to all the stakeholders in Bole and every individual who has the development of the District at heart for us to build Bole together”.