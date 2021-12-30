DCE commends chief and people of the Chuchuliga Traditional Area for construction of school

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Builsa North District Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, has commended the chiefs and people of the Chuchuliga Traditional area in the Upper East Region for the construction of six classroom blocks with its axillaries.



The DCE who made the commendation during the annual celebration of the 2021 Chuchuliga Festival (FAAGU) held at Chuchuliga community on Wednesday, expressed happiness about the community good initiatives of channeling the proceeds from such festivals for developmental projects such as the constructed school.



The facility which is christened “Chuchuliga Secondary Technical Senior High School” is currently being used to run the Senior High programmes including Vocational and Technical Education.



The occasion which was under the theme” The Development of Chuchuliga, Our Collective Responsibilities “and celebrated amidst cultural and traditional drumming and dancing, brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate.



The DCE stated that government alone could not bear the numerous developmental challenges in the country and lauded the community members and their leaders' efforts for taking such bold initiatives of complementing the government’s effort to put the classroom block.



She noted that what is so amazing is that the constructed facility is being used for Secondary and Technical Education and impressed upon other communities to follow the footsteps of the Chiefs and people of Chuchuliga traditional area.



The DCE who lamented over the upsurge of drug abuse among the youth in the District admonished parents to sit up and ensure that they bring up their children in a very responsible manner to become good future leaders.



The Chief of Chuchuliga, Nab Francis Akanbegmi Asangalisa 11, impressed upon the District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service to fast-track the absorption of the Chuchuliga Secondary Technical Senior High School into the Government’s mainstream.



The Chief explained that the purpose of the festival was to bring all the “Achula Bisa” together to help promote the development of the community and therefore under-crossed the need for all natives from the area to bring their development expertise together to help achieve the set goals of the area.



