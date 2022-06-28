DCE brother’s wife, motor rider shot dead over GH¢350 debt

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

The wife of the brother of the District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region has been shot dead by her debtor over GH¢350 debt.



According to dailyguidenetwork.com, the incident happened when the debtor invited the deceased, identified as Akosua Esi who was a yam trader, to his farm in a village called Iddrisu Akuraa around Kronteng- Krachi to buy yam.



The debtor shot Akosua Esi and the motor rider she was moving with on their way to his farm.



The DCE, Evans Kyei Ntirii, in an interview said his brother’s wife, Akosua Esi was a yam trader at Maame Krobo market.



He said she mostly buys yam in bulk from farmers around the villages and towns in the area as well as Sekyere Afram plains area adding that she had informed her husband that her debtor had called her to come for yam.



“My brother’s wife who is also my wife was a yam trader who buys yam from about 70% of the farmers in the Afram Plains area but according to my senior brother, the wife informed him about three weeks ago that one of her debtors had called her to come for yam, so she went with one guy who rides motor.



“The debtor succeeded in his plans to get rid of Esi after they (the farmer and Esi) agreed to meet last Saturday and shot her and the motor rider to death instantly on their way to his farm,” the DCE said



The DCE also indicated that the suspect confirmed committing the crime after the police interrogated him.



“The Inspector-General of police upon hearing the incident sent the Regional Police Commander and his team to the families of the deceased,” he said.



The bodies of Akosua Esi and the motor rider who is in his early 20s have been deposited at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian hospital pending an autopsy.



Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody assisting investigation.



