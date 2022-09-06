DAM-GH petitions SP to investigate and prosecute illegal purchase of vehicles by judges

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) a civil society organization that anchors proper democratic principles has petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute judges named in the 2021 Auditor General's report.



The group which also ensures the rule of law, fights corruption, promotes good governance and ensures the protection of fundamental human rights in a petition signed by the Executive Secretary Azubila Emmanuel Abdul-Salam on Monday, September 5, described the activities of the judges as illegal purchase of state vehicles at cutthroat prices.



The petition stated that the judges should be made to purchase brand new vehicles for the state and not to return the devalued vehicles to the state adding that nullifying the supposed auction and recovery of the devalued vehicles is a financial loss to the state.



This, the group urged the Special Prosecutor to thoroughly investigate and prosecute the said judges and all other persons connected to the illegality to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.



Below is the unedited petition by ADAM-GH



The Special Prosecutor

Office of the Special Prosecutor

Accra



PETITION TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE THE ILLEGAL PURCHASE OF VEHICLES BY JUDGES



Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) a civil society organization that anchors proper democratic principles ensures the rule of law, fights corruption, promotes good governance and also ensures the protection of fundamental human rights, wish to petition your high office to investigate and prosecute judges named below for their illegal purchase of state vehicles at cutthroat prices as contained in the 2021 Audit Report of Ministries, Department, and Agencies as follows:



JUDICIAL SERVICE AUCTIONS 19 VEHICLES TO JUDGES WITHOUT APPROVAL.



Auditor General Report reveals below:



1. H/L Justice F.G. Korbieh Toyota Land Cruiser GR 8132-17 @ GHC57,975.00.



2. H/L Justice N.S. Gbadegbe Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4158-17 @ GHC 67,047.00.



3. H/L Justice N.S. Gbadegbe Toyota Avalon Saloon GR 2777-14 @ GHC27,570.90.



4. H/W Charles Y. Boateng Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 8311-13 @ GHC9,090.00.



5. H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4128-17 @ GHC75,643.00.



6. H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Avalon Saloon GT 2774-14 @ GHC40,920.06.



7. H/L Justice Asmah K. Asiedu Toyota Corolla Saloon GN 4997-13 @ GHC8,399.00.



8. Robert Cudjoe Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 9231-13 @ GHC12,687.00.



9. H/L Justice Lawrence L Mensah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 1902-17 @ GHC 67,192.00.



10. H/L Barbara W. Acquah Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon GN 57-18 @ GHC92,914.00.



11. H/L Thomas Ofedie Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 6826-13 @ GHC7,509.00.



12. H/L Justice Jennifer A Tagoe Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 75-18 @ GHC 87,887.00.



13. H/L Justice E.K. Mensah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 30-18 @ GHC59,000.00.



14. H/L Justice N.C. Agbevor Toyota Land Cruiser GT 796-19 @ GHC123,620.00.



15. H/L Elizabeth Ankumah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 39-18 @ GHC107,271.00.



16. H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (v8) GR 6590-17 @ GHC56,606.00.



17. H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Avalon saloon GT 2945-14 @ GHC48,632.00.



18. H/L Justice Jacob B. Boon Toyota Avensis GM 517-15 @ GHC13,100.00.



19. H/L Justice Nathaniel Osam Toyota Fortuner SUV GT 49-18 @ GHC60,445.00.



According to the report, the registration numbers of ten (10) out of the nineteen (19) vehicles were less than two years old at the time of the illegal auction in 2019.



The learned Judges have been using the cars as their personal cars illegally for almost four (4) years now, what it means is that the vehicles have lost value and soundness and can not be returned to the state to bear its liabilities. These judges should be made to purchase brand new vehicles for the state and not return the devalued vehicles to the state. Merely nullifying the supposed auction and recovery of the devalued vehicles is a financial lost to the state.



We are therefore urging you to thoroughly investigate and prosecute the said judges and all other persons connected to this illegality to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.



Sincerely,



Azubila Emmanuel Abdul-Salam Executive Secretary ADAM-GH,



Contact: 0544418072,



0507629533.