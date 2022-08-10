Cutting off Yilo and Manya Krobo from the national grid is unacceptable - MP

Politics of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, has berated the government for its decision to cut off power to communities in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities.



According to the MP, the decision to cut the light is unnecessary since measures were being taken to ensure that the people accept the prepaid meters the ECG had decided to install.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Tetteh Nyakotey added that the decision was callous and unacceptable and has adversely affected a lot of lives with many people losing their jobs because many businesses have folded.



“This has been going on for almost two weeks (today is the 10th day). And this is the second time (ECG has cut power supply to the area), the first time was about seven months ago and the power was taken out of Somanya and Lower Manya for seven clear days.



“It is not acceptable for any reason for ECG to cut off power from Yilo or Lower (Manya), whatever the reasons are. We had a meeting with the MD of ECG and the energy minister, I think last Tuesday and we agreed that we are going to have power on Wednesday. But then we decided that we get Chiefs from Yilo and Lower Manya to form a committee on Wednesday and assure the ECG MD that they were going to talk to their people to accept pre-paid (meters) and to agree on a date for EC to come back and continue with the installation.



“I condemn ECG, I condemn the Ministry of Energy whoever gave the authority for Yilo and Lower Manya to be taken off the national grid. They are people who own shops, some people have taken loans to run their businesses, some people depend on electricity for so many things. Today, our economy in Yilo and Lower Manya have come to a standstill. Schools are closing down; hospitals are closing down; market women are losing their capital,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) has justified the decision of his outfit to cut the power supply from communities in the two municipalities in the Eastern Region since July 27, 2022.



According to Samuel Dubik Mahama, even though he is aware of the consequences of cutting power supply on households and businesses, the right thing must be done.



He said that the ECG was left with no option but to cut the power supply to these communities because all efforts to get them to pay for the electricity they use have proven futile and have even resulted in some of his officers being attacked.



