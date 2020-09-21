Politics of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Cutting off 40 ministers will save Ghana GH¢60 million to build the economy - Kofi Adams

Former NDC National Organizer, Kofi Adams

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Kofi Adams is of the strong conviction that cutting off 40 ministers from the fat President Akufo-Addo’s elephant size government would save the country a GHC40 million for developmental projects.



“Cutting off 40 ministers would save the country GHC40 million which the NDC has said we would channel it into the National Apprenticeship Programme as stated in our manifesto”, Kofi Addams said.



According to him, the NDC government will re-channel the amount saved from the fat government size into the national apprenticeship programme to train more youth with various employable skills.



With the NDC’s apprenticeship programme, the party has said it would employ master-craft men across the country that would be responsible of training the youths in craftsmanship.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after up government on January 2017 appointed a size of 112 ministers and deputies generating public uproar.



The decision to have a large size of government however, met a huge criticism from both the citizens and opinion leaders including the NDC which claimed it was a scheme meant to deplete the country’s scarce resources.



But the president in response to these allegations categorically argued that, it would rather enable his government to perform effectively as h was in a haste to clear the mess bequeathed by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Mr. Kofi Adams speaking on GHOne TV in a discussion monitored by MyNewsGH.com, insisted that the president’s decisions to have a large government is a waste of resources and a way to offer employment to his people and promised the next NDC government will reduce it.



“This government has chosen to choose lot of minister and spending much money on the ministers. Has chosen to take so much presidential staffers and spend so much on them. We say we want to take that money and spend it on the young persons, train them, equip so they can work,” e said.

