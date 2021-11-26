Cut profligacy like renting private jets to reduce revenue gap – Tarzan

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Energy expert and former stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Charles Wereko-Brobby has stated that, contrary to Government argument that the introduction of taxes is to close the revenue gap, cutting wasteful Government expenditure is the best way to close the revenue gap.



The planned introduction of the electronic transactions levy( the E-levy) has been met with much criticism from sections of the general public but Government has explained that it needs the money to fund its programmes, given the huge dearth of funds for Government spending.



But in the estimation of Dr Wereko-Brobby, a one-time ally of the President, cutting wasteful expenditure is the surest way to having more money to spend on its programmes.



He singled out the President’s renting of luxurious private jets for his foreign travel as one such wasteful expenditure that ought to be stopped.



“Revenue gap is best closed through cutting wasteful expenditure as the showerplane hires. #EconomicMismanagement team,” he wrote on social media.



President Akufo-Addo has been criticized the renting expensive private jets for his travels when Ghana Presidential jet is in good condition for use. But Government has explained that the renting of such jets is important for the safety of the President.