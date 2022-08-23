Customs bosses allegedly aided trucks under-declare goods, evade tax

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

It has been revealed that some senior officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority aided trucks in under-declaring goods and evading tax in October 2021.



A confidential letter by the then Deputy National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani in October 2021, revealed that some trucks loaded with goods that were impounded were later released allegedly on the orders of the Commissioner of Customs Division of the GRA, Col. Kwadwo Damoah.



Details of the letter indicated that during the arrest, the traders placed some calls to Col. Damoah to complain. Subsequently, a Staff Officer to the Commissioner, Kojo Bonsu, instructed the arresting officer to release the trucks unconditionally.



Col. Damoah has recently been in the news after a report by the Special Prosecutor implicated the office of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



The OSP recovered GH¢1.074 million from the Company owned by a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



The money was recovered as a shortfall of revenue arising from the issuance of the unlawful customs advance, meant to be duties paid to the state following the importation of the frozen foods.



In the wake of the report, some Anti-Corruption groups called for sanctions against the Commissioner.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, has described calls for sanctions against him over the report implicating his office in corruption-related acts as unfounded.



Below is the full confidential statement by the National Security on the Tax Evasion



1. Reports indicate that a Customs Intelligence team of the Customs—Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (CD-GRA) led by John Agbawu, with assistance from operatives of the Special Monitoring Team (SMT) of the National Intelligence Bureau, on 08/10/2021, intercepted and arrested two cargo trucks at DZORWULU traffic Light, near Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.



2. Gathered, the trucks, with registration numbers GW 6957 -13 and GT 8502 -16 from AFLAO, upon arrest, were escorted to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.



3. It was revealed, after the re-examination, that a substantial number of goods in the trucks were undeclared and thus, no duties were paid on same. Kindly find attached the list of declared and undeclared goods in the trucks.



4. It needs stating that, during the interception, the traders were discourteous towards the arresting officers, with one of them allegedly placing a to Col. DAMOAH, Commissioner of CD-GRA. Subsequently, AGBAWU received a call from one Kojo BONSU, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally.



5 Further, AGBAWU received another call from Adu KYEI, Deputy Commissioner of Operations, CD-GRA. who also gave similar instructions. Additionally, the trader who placed the call to Col, DAMOAH recorded the arresting officers on video, to be forwarded to him.



6. Given the implications of this development, particularly those related to tax evasion, on the domestic revenue mobilization efforts of GRA, your outfit is urged to investigate the matter and update this Ministry accordingly.



7. Your outfit is further urged to take necessary steps to prevent senior officials from undermining the work of customs officers at the various custom checkpoints across the country.



8. Regards.