Customers welcome ECG’s meter reading, pre-installation survey in Krobo District

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) customers in Kpong in the Eastern Region have welcomed the Company’s meter reading exercise in the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo municipalities.



The exercise programmed to run over the next few months is intended to assist the Company to generate the monthly bills of its customers in the area following years of irregular meter reading and distribution of bills occasioned by the current impasse between the Company and its customers over the past four years.

The team visited many commercial and residential facilities where it read meters of its customers.



The exercise involved a combined team of ECG personnel from the Tema Regional Office and the Krobo District which falls under the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The personnel was divided into five teams and led by the Krobo District Manager of the Company, Ing Edward Ochire conducted the exercise in various communities of the Kpong suburbs of Lorlornyo, Kpong station, Kpong Zongo, Star Villa among others.



At Kpong Zongo, Osumanu Jamilu, a resident and Unit Committee Member asserted that the people cooperated with the ECG staff throughout the exercise.



“They came around [and] we worked peacefully. I think what they need is just to read the meter and we cooperated with them very well,” said Jamilu who described the activity as a “good exercise.”



Though he expressed his appreciation to the ECG team for the reading of the meters, he expressed concern over the irregular billing system, adding that he was however ready to pay the bills to be brought by the Company after the exercise.



Another resident who identified herself as Fati expressed similar views and said that the residents warmly welcomed the team conducting the exercise into their homes and shops.



According to her, the last time she received a bill was in 2016.

Asked if she was willing to pay the accumulated bills to be presented to her after the exercise, she answered, “I’m willing to pay if it is reasonable.”



A barber, Noah Yevuyibor also said that he receives his bills regularly but added however that paying the bills depended on the amount to be brought to him.



Aside from the reading of the meters, the personnel is also undertaking a pre-installation survey ahead of the pre-paid metering system to be rolled out in the Krobo District as well as checking of illegal connections.



Also involved in the exercise were officials of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and Police personnel drawn from the Akuse Police Command who provided security for the ECG staff.



Miss Sakyiwaa Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Tema Region in an interview called for Maximum Corporation by its customers with the ECG staff to ensure the success of the exercise.



“We encourage that the customers should as well as possible cooperate with our staff. We should be allowed access to the meters, which is very critical,” said the PRO, adding that denying staff of the company access to the meters is a criminal offence.