Current state of the economy has exposed the lies NPP told to win power - Fifi Kwetey

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fifi Kwetey says the NPP lied from the onset



If you build something on deception it will collapse – Fifi Kwetey



Govt will deal with current economic challenge, Akufo-Addo



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has stated that the current economic hardships have exposed the lies the NPP told Ghanaians to win power.



According to him, the NPP (New Patriotic Party) managed to deceive Ghanaians by creating the impression that they will fix all the problems of the country when they come to power, citinewsroom.com reports.



“I think right from the onset, the foundations were established on deception. And when you build something on deception, within a matter of time, it is going to collapse. So basically, they came into office riding on lies. They came into office pretending that somehow, they were going to reduce taxation and at the same time increase expenditure. So right from the word go, they were deceiving the people.



“Right from the beginning, they absolutely lied to the country, especially when they made it look as if the whole of the problem was simply about the question of mismanagement when they knew it was not,” Fifi Kwetey is quoted.



Currently, prices of goods and services are rising, with inflation hovering over 15 percent.



The prices of fuel products and the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi have become particularly worrying.



The prices of diesel and petrol have gone up five times in less than three months and are currently selling at GH¢9 upwards. The dollar has also depreciated by over 14 percent in 2022.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been speaking about the competence of his government in resolving the current economic challenges.





Akufo-Addo said that the country’s economic woes are not unique, as other countries in the world are facing similar setbacks, adding that the government is not impotent in resolving the challenges.



The government has announced a 30 percent decrease in the pay of its appointees and also indicated that it will review some of its social intervention policies.