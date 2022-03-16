Current road safety situation not satisfactory – Akufo-Addo concedes

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the current road safety situation in the country is not satisfactory and heightened efforts must be put into arresting the situation.



He said an inter-ministerial committee he set up last year to look into road safety issues identified major factors including indiscipline on the part of motorists as causes of road accidents.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, therefore, indicated that he has charged the Ghana Police Service to “adopt amongst others innovative and intelligent traffic management solutions including partnerships with the private sector where necessary to increase vigorous enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations”.



Ghana’s leader made this known on Wednesday, March 16 when he opened an African road safety event in Accra ahead of the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards.



The event comes after a weekend of multiple road accidents across the country.



At least 20 lives including students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) were lost in separate accidents in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo charged the participants that “without innovative approaches and initiatives, we will find it difficult to save lives on Africa’s roads”.



He had stated: “In Ghana, the government acknowledges that the current road safety situation is not satisfactory but we remain committed to speeding up our investment in road safety initiatives and building partnerships that will help engineer improvements.”



“We cannot rest on our oars. We must act timely and decisively to arrest the situation.”