Current police structure bad, review process for appointing an IGP – Bonaa

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has expressed concerns about the way and manner the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is appointed in Ghana.



He noted that the current mode of appointing an IGP in Ghana and the entire structure of the police service is not the best.



Mr Bonaa suggested while speaking in an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes that an extensive consultation will have to be done among the officers themselves to arrive at who is best placed to lead the service.



He was commenting on the recent robbery cases in the country and also the killing of a police officer in a robbery attack on a bullion van in Jamestown, earlier this week.



Following the attacks, the police administration and the IGP James Oppong-Buanoh have come under severe criticisms over insecurity in the country.



A frustrated Oppong-Buanoh flared up following the flak and said that Ghana could not be completely rid of crimes and even in countries with world-class security architecture crimes are recorded.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana,” the IGP indicated.



“There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.”



Speaking on this development, Mr Bonaa said the time has come for a change of how an IGP is appointed.



“What I will say is that they should speak to as many officers, not just senior officers but those on the ground, ask them who do you think should lead you."



“I must say this particular administration has put in so much resources into the Ghana Police Service but I tell you the Ghana Police today even if they give them one chopper is to an officer, they give them one bullion van to an officer and the structure is not good it will still not work,” he said.